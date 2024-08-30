First AgroExpress from Volgograd to Mongolia

RZD Logistics has sent the first AgroExpress block train from the Volgograd region to Mongolia in cooperation with Delo Group’s TPK Alliance and FESCO Transport Group, the company said in a statement.

The block train made at TPK Alliance’s terminal is routed from the station of Orlovka in the Volgograd region to the station of Naushki on the Russia-Mongolia border and finally to the destination at Darkhan-1 in Mongolia. The total distance is about 7,000 km.

The train carries 76 containers laden with 1,967 tons of mustard seeds in big bags.

According to Russian Railways, the service by the new route will be operated on a regular basis.

Photo: RZD Logistics