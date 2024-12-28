SeaNews Information&Consulting
РЖД Логистика добавила Красноярск
28.12.2024

RZD Logistics Makes Test Shipment of Sunflower Meal to Azerbaijan

    • RZD Logistics has reported organizing a test shipment of sunflower meal from the station of Balakovo of Privolzhskaya Railway to Azerbaijan.

    The hopper railcars laden with 1,500 tons of sunflower meal made by one of Russia’s major agricultural holdings were delivered to the railway station of Balajary in Azerbaijan.

    In the coming months RZD Logistics intends to develop this route adding also destinations in Iran, Turkey and Pakistan to provide for the growing demand for rail delivery to those countrie.

    Photo: RZD


  •  




