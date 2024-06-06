Ruscon Launches Regular Russia-China Rail Service

Ruscon, part of Delo Group, has launched a new regular rail service from Russia to China in cooperation with RZD Logistics and Mazima Logistics, the Group said in a statement.

Block trains depart from Ruscon’s terminal at the railway station of Orlovka in the Volgograd region, passing through the Ozinki border crossing in the Saratov region and Dostyk in Kazakhstan, and arriving at Yiwu in Jiangsu Province, China. The transit time is 10 days, with a frequency of 1-2 times a month.

This service is aimed at transporting chemical products. The first container train sent by RZD Logistics delivered carbon black to customers in China. As part of the collaboration, Ruscon provided a full range of services at the terminal.

“The new regular service to China is another step in the development of our terminal in Volgograd. It expands the range of logistics products in the high-demand Asian direction and opens up new opportunities for chemical industry enterprises in Southern Russia”, emphasized Sergey Beryozkin, Director, Ruscon.

The Orlovka container terminal, with a capacity of 30,000 TEUs, was commissioned last summer. It is located within the eponymous industrial park, whose residents include chemical production enterprises and construction materials companies. Currently, services from this terminal are organized to Novorossiysk, Vladivostok, and other destinations.

Photo: Courtesy of Delo Group