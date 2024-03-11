Information analysis agency
ЕАЭС и Иран договорились о сотрудничестве по проекту «Евразийский агроэкспресс»
11.03.2024

Eurasian Union and Iran Agree on Cooperation in Eurasian Agroexpress Project

    • The Eurasian Union has held a discussion with the Iranian party on the development of the Eurasian Agroexpress project, the Eurasian Union press office said in a statement.

    The parties discussed the delivery of products from the Eurasian Union to Iran and of vegetables and fruit from Iran to the Eurasian Union member countries.

    Such goods are already present on the shelves, but with the Eurasian Agroexpress agriproducts will be delivered quicker, in better quality and with fewer go-betweens, Andrey Slepnev, Eurasian Union Minister for trade, noted.

    The Iranian party suggested cooperating with a lathe Iranian holding company that could either enter the project directly or act as a single window for organizing delivery of the Eurasian Union’s products to Iran and export of Iranian products to the Eurasian Union.

    Photo: Eurasian Union


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    13.02.2024
    40% More Container Vessels Call Vladivostok in 2023
    During 2023, freight traffic controlled by the Vladivostok Customs grew 8.7% year-on-year, mainly due […]
    Container vesselСustomsTradeVladivostok
    0
    25.01.2024
    First Shipment of Citrus Fruit by North-South Corridor in Two Years
    The first shipment of citrus fruit in two years has been delivered to Astrakhan […]
    International transport corridorIranCaspianNorth-South
    0
    06.02.2024
    Arkhangelsk Interested in Developing China Trade via Northern Sea Route
    A delegation of Arkhangelsk Oblast has returned from China where it took part in […]
    ArkhangelskChinaShippingTrade
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    12.03.2024 Kazakhstan Launches Block Train from Xi’an to Azerbaijan
    07.03.2024 Russian Railways’ Container Traffic up 11% in January-February
    07.03.2024 FESCO Changes Port of Transshipment for Bangladesh
    06.03.2024 Sinokor Suspends Service to Vostochny
    05.03.2024 Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in January 2024 Down 3.5%
    01.03.2024 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in January 2024 Down 8.3%
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    12.03.2024 Vladimir Putin Allows Digital Financial Assets in International Deals
    04.03.2024 Russia to Continue Voluntary Oil Production and Export Reduction
    01.03.2024 V.Putin: Customs Clearance for Freight Transport on Border Should Not Exceed 10 Minutes
    27.02.2024 Taman Port Boundaries Expanded
    27.02.2024 RF President Signs Bill on Technical Management
    26.02.2024 Russia Exports 66 Million tons of Grain in 2023
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
