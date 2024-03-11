Eurasian Union and Iran Agree on Cooperation in Eurasian Agroexpress Project

The Eurasian Union has held a discussion with the Iranian party on the development of the Eurasian Agroexpress project, the Eurasian Union press office said in a statement.

The parties discussed the delivery of products from the Eurasian Union to Iran and of vegetables and fruit from Iran to the Eurasian Union member countries.

Such goods are already present on the shelves, but with the Eurasian Agroexpress agriproducts will be delivered quicker, in better quality and with fewer go-betweens, Andrey Slepnev, Eurasian Union Minister for trade, noted.

The Iranian party suggested cooperating with a lathe Iranian holding company that could either enter the project directly or act as a single window for organizing delivery of the Eurasian Union’s products to Iran and export of Iranian products to the Eurasian Union.

Photo: Eurasian Union