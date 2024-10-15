Ruscon and Resource Group Agree on Agri Products Export Expansion

Ruscon, Delo Group’s multimodal transport operator, and Resource Group of agricultural companies have agreed to develop logistics solutions for efficient export of Russian produced agriproducts to Asian and Middle East markets.

A memorandum on the subject was signed on October 14, 2024 by Sergey Beryozkin, President of Ruscon and Senior Vice President, Director, External Relations, Resource Group, Dmitry Antonov.

The parties intend to develop transport and logistics solutions utilizing Delo Group’s existing services and assets. The focus will be on the export of Resource Group’s meat and poultry products and vegetable oils to China, Southeast Asia, India and the United Arab Emirates.

The parties will also cooperate in organizing back load.

Photo: Resource Group