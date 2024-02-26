Information analysis agency
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Экспорт зерна из России в 2023 году составил 66 млн тонн на сумму почти 15,5 млрд долларов
26.02.2024

Russia Exports 66 Million tons of Grain in 2023

    • In 2023, Russia exported over 66 mn tons of grain, worth almost $16.5 billion, RF Minister of Agriculture Dmitry Patrushev said in a meeting with President Vladimir Putin. ‘This is an absolute record for the Russian Federation,’ he noted. I am now talking about 2023.

    ‘Wheat, corn and barley accounted for the bulk of our volumes. We retain the top global position in terms of wheat trade. Russia is the main supplier of wheat to countries such as Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, India and China,’ the Kremlin press office quotes Patrushev as saying.

    ‘Despite the current global price slump, we continue to generate higher agricultural produce export revenues. In 2023, these revenues totalled $43.5 billion, $1.5 billion more than in 2022,’ he added.

    ‘In 2000, our export revenues totalled $1.4 billion. In effect, in 24 years, we have managed to boost agro-industrial export revenues 30 times over,’ Patrushev reminded.

    ‘We are expanding our range of products. Apart from grain, we export substantial amounts of fish, seafood, oils, butter and fats, meat and dairy products and confectionery. Russia therefore remains a major global supplier of multiple products, and I would say that in many ways, it plays a stabilising role. In effect, we continue to expand virtually the entire range of our exports abroad,’ he continued.

    According to Patrushev, over 150 states are buying our food today. ‘In the past two years, we have managed to reroute our supplies to a great extent, and we now deliver 90 percent of all our products to friendly countries,’ the minister said.

    ‘We hope that 2024 export volumes will be the same as in 2023. I have mentioned a substantial agro-industrial price slump. This year, we are set to export up to 70 million tons of grain,’ Patrushev noted.

    ‘Additionally, we will continue to expand our product range. This year, we intend to start exporting our pork to China. It took us a lot of time and effort to achieve this goal. We managed to reach an agreement last year, and pork deliveries are to commence this year,’ he said.

    Photo: Kremlin press office


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    15.01.2024
    Russia Exports Almost 30 Million Tons of Grain via Black Sea in 2023
    During 2023, Russia’s deepwater ports in the Black Sea handled some 29.6 mn tons […]
    Only for subscribers
    2023Black seaExportgrains
    0
    11.01.2024
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 2, 2023
    On week 2, 2024, freight rates in Azov and Black Sea region remain much […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024BulkersFreight ratesgrains
    0
    05.02.2024
    98% of Russia’s Sawn Goods Export Designated for Asia
    During the full year 2023, Russia exported 20.7 mn cub meters of sawn goods, […]
    Only for subscribers
    2023ExportSawn goodsTimber
    0
    15.02.2024
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 7, 2023
    On week 7, there is a downward trend in the Azov and Black Sea […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024BulkersFreight ratesgrains
    0
    27.02.2024
    RF President Signs Bill on Technical Management
    RF President Vladimir Putin has signed the Federal Bill On introducing amendments into some […]
    BillTechnical managementVladimir Putin
    0
    16.01.2024
    Russian Railways’ Export Freight Traffic via Sea Ports in 2023
    According to Russian Railways, the loading of cargo designated for export via Russian sea […]
    Only for subscribers
    2023ExportPortsRussian Railways
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    01.03.2024 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in January 2024 Down 8.3%
    28.02.2024 Better Block Train Handling Efficiency at Commercial Port of Vladivostok
    28.02.2024 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in January 2024 Down 3.6%
    26.02.2024 TransContainer: Business as Usual Despite Sanctions
    22.02.2024 New Service for Imports from Nakhodka to Kazan
    22.02.2024 Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Down 1.6% in January
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    01.03.2024 V.Putin: Customs Clearance for Freight Transport on Border Should Not Exceed 10 Minutes
    27.02.2024 Taman Port Boundaries Expanded
    27.02.2024 RF President Signs Bill on Technical Management
    26.02.2024 Russia Exports 66 Million tons of Grain in 2023
    20.02.2024 Metal Scrap Export Allowed via 9 Russian Ports
    16.02.2024 Russia Sets Quotas for Canned Fish and Seafood Exports from Kaliningrad
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •