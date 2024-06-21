SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Внешняя торговля РФ в январе 2023 года
21.06.2024

Russia’s Foreign Trade Down 1.2% YoY in April 2024

  • Subscribe to have full access to all our articles and services.

    Buy Subscription
    Benefits of SeaNews Subscription

    Access to regular up-to-date statistics and analysis of the Russian shipping market. You can find the scope and frequency of such publications, as well as sample articles, here

    Access to exclusive analytical online services (PORTSTAT) and  articles written by our authors.
    You will be able to read all our news, unavailable elsewhere, to get in-depth knowledge of the most important and hot trends in the transport industry of Russia.

    The archive of our publications since will give you a comprehensive retrospective overview of the transport industry.

    Our subscribers:

    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    05.02.2024
    98% of Russia’s Sawn Goods Export Designated for Asia
    During the full year 2023, Russia exported 20.7 mn cub meters of sawn goods, […]
    Only for subscribers
    2023ExportSawn goodsTimber
    0
    05.03.2024
    Grain Exports via Russia’s Black Sea Ports Up 65% YoY in February 2024
    In January-February 2024, Russia’s deepwater ports in the Black Sea handled more than 5.5 […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024ExportgrainsBlack Sea
    0
    19.02.2024
    Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Up 2.2-fold in January 2024
    The total container throughput via the Baltic basin ports in January 2024 surged 2.2-fold […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Baltic basinContainer ShippingPorts
    0
    15.02.2024
    Container Traffic via Russian Ports Up 13.7% in January 2024
    Container traffic via all the Russian sea ports grew by 13.7% year-on-year in January […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Container ShippingPorts
    0
    23.04.2024
    Russian Sawn Goods Exports Down 3.5% YoY in Q1 2024
    During January-March 2024, Russia exported 4,3 mn cub meters of sawn goods, down 3.5% […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024ExportSawn goodsTimber
    0
    13.05.2024
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 19, 2023
    On week 19, freight rates in the Azov and Black Sea region continued to […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024BulkersFreight ratesgrains
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    21.06.2024 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in April 2024 Up 18.6%
    20.06.2024 FESCO Upgrades St. Petersburg – Kaliningrad Service
    19.06.2024 FESCO Adds Capacity to India Service
    19.06.2024 Intermodal Service Links Novosibirsk and Yakutia
    18.06.2024 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in April 2024
    17.06.2024 TransContainer to Invest 1.6 Billion into Terminal Equipment
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    29.05.2024 RF State Duma Ratifies Free Trade Agreement between Eurasian Economic Union and Iran
    28.05.2024 Sabetta Port Territory Expansion
    24.05.2024 Russia and Bahrain Agree to Cooperate in Transport and Transit
    21.05.2024 Russia Suspends Precious Metals Waste and Scrap Export
    17.05.2024 Minister of Transport Appointed in Russia
    17.05.2024 New Head of RF Federal Customs Service Appointed
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •