Продлен временный запрет на экспорт риса
26.12.2024

Temporary Ban on Rice and Rice Cereals Export Extended

    • The Government of the Russian Federation has extended the temporary ban on the export of raw rice and rice cereals.

    The ban will be in force till June 30, 2025. The ban does not apply to the export of rice and rice cereals to the member countries of the Eurasian Economic Union, Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

    It also does not cover rice and rice cereals supplied as humanitarian aid and transported as international transit.

    The decision to temporarily ban the export of rice and rice cereals was first taken in 2022, later it was extended till June 30, 2024 and then till December 31, 2024.

    The decision is aimed at maintaining the stability of the home food product market.


