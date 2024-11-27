SeaNews Information&Consulting
Введен временный запрет на вывоз отходов и лома драгоценных металлов
27.11.2024

Russia Bans Export of Precious Metals Waste and Scrap

    • The Government of the Russian Federation has introduced a temporary ban on the export of precious metals waste and scrap from the country.

    According to the governmental decree, the ban will be in force from December 1, 2024 till May 31, 2925.

    During the period when the ban is in force, Russia will not export waste and scrap of precious metals or precious metal clad metals, other waste and scrap containing precious metal or precious metal compounds.

    Also, the export of waste and scrap of electrical and electronic products used mainly for the extraction of precious metals, which are important for the domestic market of the country, will be suspended.

    Previously, Russia introduced similar restrictions in February 2022.

    Photo: public source


