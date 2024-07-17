SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Экспорт зерновых из глубоководных российских портов Черного моря, 4 месяца 2024
17.07.2024

Grain Export via Russian Black Sea Deep Water Ports Up 32% YoY in June 2024

  • Subscribe to have full access to all our articles and services.

    Buy Subscription
    Benefits of SeaNews Subscription

    Access to regular up-to-date statistics and analysis of the Russian shipping market. You can find the scope and frequency of such publications, as well as sample articles, here

    Access to exclusive analytical online services (PORTSTAT) and  articles written by our authors.
    You will be able to read all our news, unavailable elsewhere, to get in-depth knowledge of the most important and hot trends in the transport industry of Russia.

    The archive of our publications since will give you a comprehensive retrospective overview of the transport industry.

    Our subscribers:

    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    25.03.2024
    Russia – EU Trade Down 52% YoY in January 2024
    During January 2024, the trade turnover between Russia and the countries of the European […]
    2024European UnionRussian FederationTrade turnover
    0
    08.05.2024
    Russian Railways’ Laden Container Traffic Up 9.4% YoY in January-April 2024
    Russian Railways have reported a 9.4% year-on-year increase in rail container traffic in January-April […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Russian RailwaysContainers
    0
    23.04.2024
    Russian Sawn Goods Exports Down 3.5% YoY in Q1 2024
    During January-March 2024, Russia exported 4,3 mn cub meters of sawn goods, down 3.5% […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024ExportSawn goodsTimber
    0
    26.04.2024
    Delo Group Inaugurates Second Grain Quality Assessment Center in Novorossiysk
    KSK Grain Terminal, part of Delo Group’s DeloPorts stevedoring holding, has put into operation […]
    Delo GroupgrainsLaboratoryКСК
    0
    29.01.2024
    RTSB-RUS Starts Rail Service for Grain from Altai to China
    Logistics operator RTSB-RUS has started transporting grain from Altay Kray to China. The first […]
    Block trainChinagrainsRTSB-RUS
    0
    07.05.2024
    KSK Sets New Grain Handling Record
    Novorossiysk-based KSK Grain Terminal, part of Delo Group, has set absolute all-Russia monthly record […]
    Delo GroupgrainsRecordКСК
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    16.07.2024 Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in May 2024 Down 63.1%
    11.07.2024 Russian Railways’ Container Traffic in H1 2024 Grows 8.9% YoY
    10.07.2024 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in May 2024 Up 17.1%
    09.07.2024 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in May 2024
    08.07.2024 First Arctic Express No1 Starts from Moscow to China
    05.07.2024 Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Up 2.8% in May
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    16.07.2024 87 Priority Border Crossing Checkpoints to Be Modernized
    11.07.2024 Russian Railways’ Container Traffic in H1 2024 Grows 8.9% YoY
    10.07.2024 Customs Authorized to Perform Veterinary, Sanitary and Phytosanitary Control
    08.07.2024 Temporary Ban on Rice and Rice Cereals Export Extended
    02.07.2024 RF Government Extends Quota for Ferrous Metal Scrap and Waste Export
    26.06.2024 Deputy Transport Minister Appointed
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •