FESCO and Sveza Agree to Develop Export Container Transportation of Timber Products

FESCO Transport Group and Sveza Timber Group have agreed to cooperate in container transportation of export designed timber products including birch plywood to Asia.

The document was signed by German Maslov, Vice President, Liner and Logistics Division, FESCO, and Anatoly frishman, CEO, Sveza Group, at the St. Petersburg Economic Forum today, FESCO said in a statement.

Under the agreement, the parties undertake to study the options to launch regular shipments of timber products made by Sveza companies to East Asia and the Middle East via the ports of Vladivostok, St. Petersburg and Novorossiysk.

Sveza is to provide FESCO with information on the potential freight flows and FESCO is to develop technologically and economically efficient logistic solutions to exports those timber products.

Photo: courtesy of FESCO