SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
FESCO и «Свеза» будут развивать экспортные контейнерные перевозки продукции деревообработки
06.06.2024

FESCO and Sveza Agree to Develop Export Container Transportation of Timber Products

    • FESCO Transport Group and Sveza Timber Group have agreed to cooperate in container transportation of export designed timber products including birch plywood to Asia.

    The document was signed by German Maslov, Vice President, Liner and Logistics Division, FESCO, and Anatoly frishman, CEO, Sveza Group, at the St. Petersburg Economic Forum today, FESCO said in a statement.

    Under the agreement, the parties undertake to study the options to launch regular shipments of timber products made by Sveza companies to East Asia and the Middle East via the ports of Vladivostok, St. Petersburg and Novorossiysk.

    Sveza is to provide FESCO with information on the potential freight flows and FESCO is to develop technologically and economically efficient logistic solutions to exports those timber products.

    Photo: courtesy of FESCO


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    13.03.2024
    FESCO Sends First Train from Kazan to Vladivostok
    FESCO Transport Group has sent the first block train from Kazan to Vladivostok in […]
    Block trainFESCO KazanVladivostok
    0
    18.01.2024
    FESCO Sends First Block Train from Chelyabinsk to China and Viet Nam via Vladivostok
    FESCO Transport Group has dispatched the first block train from Chelyabinsk to Vladivostok carrying […]
    Block trainChinaFESCO Viet Nam
    0
    07.03.2024
    FESCO Changes Port of Transshipment for Bangladesh
    FESCO Group has changed the port of transshipment for cargo from Chattogram (Chittagong) in […]
    FESCO Liner serviceTransshipmentpBangladesh
    0
    01.03.2024
    FESCO Loads Heavylift Equipment for Akkuyu
    FESCO Transport Group has organized direct shipment of heavylift equipment for the Akkuyu nuclear […]
    AkkuyuFESCO Heavylift
    0
    20.03.2024
    Russia – China “Meat Shuttle” to be Launched
    Following the success of their “Fish Shuttle” launched last year, FESCO Transport Group and […]
    FESCO MeatRussian Export CenterReefer logistics
    0
    21.03.2024
    FESCO Establishes Cooperation with Indian Business Alliance
    FESCO Transport Group and Indian Business Alliance have concluded an agreement aimed at developing […]
    AgreementCooperationFESCO Indian Business Alliance
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    06.06.2024 Global Ports to Build Second and Third Stages of Ust-Luga Container Terminal
    06.06.2024 Ruscon Launches Regular Russia-China Rail Service
    06.06.2024 FESCO and Sveza Agree to Develop Export Container Transportation of Timber Products
    05.06.2024 New Railway Container Yard in Operation in Abakan
    04.06.2024 Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in March 2024 Down 60.8%
    31.05.2024 Ruscon Launches LCL Service from India
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    29.05.2024 RF State Duma Ratifies Free Trade Agreement between Eurasian Economic Union and Iran
    28.05.2024 Sabetta Port Territory Expansion
    24.05.2024 Russia and Bahrain Agree to Cooperate in Transport and Transit
    21.05.2024 Russia Suspends Precious Metals Waste and Scrap Export
    17.05.2024 Minister of Transport Appointed in Russia
    17.05.2024 New Head of RF Federal Customs Service Appointed
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •