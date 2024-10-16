SeaNews Information&Consulting
Рус
Увеличен объем квоты на вывоз минеральных удобрений
16.10.2024

Export Quota for Mineral Fertilizers Increased

    • The Government of the Russian Federation has decided to increase the export quota for complex mineral fertilizers currently in force, the government press office said in a statement.

    The measure will allow manufacturers to export the remains of their products that were not sold in the home market due to its saturation.

    According to the governmental order, the quota for complex mineral fertilizers has been increased by 297.1 thousand tons from 7.3 mn tons to almost 7.6 mn tons.

    The quota is to be distributed between exporters by the RF Ministry of industry and trade.

    The export quotas for mineral fertilizers are in force till November 30, 2024. They do not apply to shipments to Abkhazia and South Ossetia. 

    Photo: public source


