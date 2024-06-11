Russia Exported 100,000,000 Tons of Food Products and 40,000,000 Tons of Fertilizers in 2023

Russia is one of the 20 world’s largest agricultural products exporters, and is the top exporter of some commodities, e.g., wheat, sunflower seed oil, and pollock, RF Premier Mikhail Mishustin said speaking at the plenary session during the international Belagro-2024 exhibition.

“The high level of home production makes it possible for us to support other countries, which we do, despite the barriers created by the collective West in financing deals, logistics and insurance. During the past five years we supplied some 380 thousand tons of food products as humanitarian aid for African and Asian countries,” the RF Government press office quotes Mishustin as saying.

He reminded that in February this year Russia completed the donation of 200 thousand tons of wheat to six African countries. Also, more than 110 thousand tons of fertilizers was donated to Malawi, Kenya, Zimbabwe and Nigeria. “Unfortunately, due to the opposition of unfriendly parties even more fertilizers are stuck in European ports, although Russia decided to supply these cargoes to the countries that need them free of any charge,” Mishustin said.

Photo: RF Government press office