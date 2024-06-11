SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
РФ экспортировала 100 млн тонн продовольствия и 40 млн тонн удобрений
11.06.2024

Russia Exported 100,000,000 Tons of Food Products and 40,000,000 Tons of Fertilizers in 2023

    • Russia is one of the 20 world’s largest agricultural products exporters, and is the top exporter of some commodities, e.g., wheat, sunflower seed oil, and pollock, RF Premier Mikhail Mishustin said speaking at the plenary session during the international Belagro-2024 exhibition.

    “The high level of home production makes it possible for us to support other countries, which we do, despite the barriers created by the collective West in financing deals, logistics and insurance. During the past five years we supplied some 380 thousand tons of food products as humanitarian aid for African and Asian countries,” the RF Government press office quotes Mishustin as saying.

    He reminded that in February this year Russia completed the donation of 200 thousand tons of wheat to six African countries. Also, more than 110 thousand tons of fertilizers was donated to Malawi, Kenya, Zimbabwe and Nigeria. “Unfortunately, due to the opposition of unfriendly parties even more fertilizers are stuck in European ports, although Russia decided to supply these cargoes to the countries that need them free of any charge,” Mishustin said.

    Photo: RF Government press office


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    16.02.2024
    Russia Sets Quotas for Canned Fish and Seafood Exports from Kaliningrad
    The Government of the Russian Federation has set quotas for canned fish and seafood […]
    ExportFishKaliningradQuota
    0
    09.01.2024
    Rice and Rice Cereals Export Ban Extended
    The Government of the Russian Federation extended the ban on rice and rice cereals […]
    BanExportRiceEmbargo
    0
    10.06.2024
    Vysotsk Loads First Grain Shipment for Brazil
    At the start of June, the port of Vysotsk in the Russian Baltic loaded […]
    BrazilExportgrainsVyssotsk
    0
    22.03.2024
    Ruscon and Zabaikalsky Agroholding to Develop Agriproduct Transportation to China
    Ruscon, part of Delo Group, and Zabaikalsky Agroholding have agreed to develop containerized transportation […]
    Agri productsDelo GroupZabaikalsky AgroholdingRuscon
    0
    27.05.2024
    Freight Flow via Russian Far East Rail Border Crossings Up 35% in January-April 2024
    During January-April 2024, railway freight traffic via the land border crossings in the Russian […]
    2024Border crossingExportRussian Far East
    0
    06.05.2024
    Russia Suspends Sugar Exports
    The Government of the Russian Federation has decided to temporarily restrict the export of […]
    ExportFood productsRestrictionsSugar
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    10.06.2024 Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Up 36.7%-fold in April 2024
    07.06.2024 RZD Business Asset to Build Container Terminal at Grodekovo 2 Station
    07.06.2024 Global Ports to Build Second and Third Stages of Ust-Luga Container Terminal
    07.06.2024 Container Traffic via Russian Ports Up 12.5% in April 2024
    06.06.2024 Ruscon Launches Regular Russia-China Rail Service
    06.06.2024 FESCO and Sveza Agree to Develop Export Container Transportation of Timber Products
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    29.05.2024 RF State Duma Ratifies Free Trade Agreement between Eurasian Economic Union and Iran
    28.05.2024 Sabetta Port Territory Expansion
    24.05.2024 Russia and Bahrain Agree to Cooperate in Transport and Transit
    21.05.2024 Russia Suspends Precious Metals Waste and Scrap Export
    17.05.2024 Minister of Transport Appointed in Russia
    17.05.2024 New Head of RF Federal Customs Service Appointed
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •