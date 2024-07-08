Temporary Ban on Rice and Rice Cereals Extended

The Government of the Russian Federation has extended the temporary ban on the export of rice and rice cereals. Order No 920 to this effect was signed on July 6, 2024.

The ban will be in force till December 31, 2024. The ban does not apply to the export of rice and rice cereals to the member countries of the Eurasian Economic Union, Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

It also does not cover rice and rice cereals supplied as humanitarian aid and transported as international transit.

The decision to temporarily ban the export of rice and rice cereals was first taken in 2022, later it was extended till June 30, 2024.

The decision is aimed at maintaining the stability of the home food product market.

Photo: public source