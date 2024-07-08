SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Продлено временное ограничение на вывоз риса и рисовой крупы
08.07.2024

Temporary Ban on Rice and Rice Cereals Extended

    • The Government of the Russian Federation has extended the temporary ban on the export of rice and rice cereals. Order No 920 to this effect was signed on July 6, 2024.

    The ban will be in force till December 31, 2024. The ban does not apply to the export of rice and rice cereals to the member countries of the Eurasian Economic Union, Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

    It also does not cover rice and rice cereals supplied as humanitarian aid and transported as international transit.

    The decision to temporarily ban the export of rice and rice cereals was first taken in 2022, later it was extended till June 30, 2024.

    The decision is aimed at maintaining the stability of the home food product market.

    Photo: public source


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    05.02.2024
    98% of Russia’s Sawn Goods Export Designated for Asia
    During the full year 2023, Russia exported 20.7 mn cub meters of sawn goods, […]
    Only for subscribers
    2023ExportSawn goodsTimber
    0
    02.07.2024
    RF Government Extends Quota for Ferrous Metal Scrap and Waste Export
    The Government of the Russian Federation has decided to extend the tariff quota for […]
    ExportFerrous metalsQuotaScrap metal
    0
    06.06.2024
    FESCO and Sveza Agree to Develop Export Container Transportation of Timber Products
    FESCO Transport Group and Sveza Timber Group have agreed to cooperate in container transportation […]
    AgreementExportFESCO Timber
    0
    17.05.2024
    Russian Birch Logs Increasingly Popular with Foreign Importers
    During the first quarter of 2024, Russia exported 673 thousand cubic meters of timber […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024ExportLogsTimber
    0
    13.06.2024
    Russia’s Foreign Trade in Q1 2024
    The Central Bank of the Russian Federation has published foreign trade statistics according to […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024ExportImportTrade turnover
    0
    15.05.2024
    Russian Black Sea Terminals Increase Grain Export 12.6% YoY in January-April 2024
    In January-April 2024, Russia’s deep water ports in the Black Sea handled more than […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Black seaExportgrains
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    08.07.2024 First Arctic Express No1 Starts from Moscow to China
    05.07.2024 Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Up 2.8% in May
    01.07.2024 Delo Starts Transporting Agri Products from Krasnoyarsk to China via Zabaikalsk
    28.06.2024 New Terminal Project on Russia-China Border Approved
    28.06.2024 Newnew Shipping Company Makes First Call at Ust-Luga
    27.06.2024 Container Traffic via Russian Ports Up 9.7% in May 2024
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    08.07.2024 Temporary Ban on Rice and Rice Cereals Extended
    02.07.2024 RF Government Extends Quota for Ferrous Metal Scrap and Waste Export
    26.06.2024 Deputy Transport Minister Appointed
    29.05.2024 RF State Duma Ratifies Free Trade Agreement between Eurasian Economic Union and Iran
    28.05.2024 Sabetta Port Territory Expansion
    24.05.2024 Russia and Bahrain Agree to Cooperate in Transport and Transit
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •