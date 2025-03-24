SeaNews Information&Consulting
Комплекс перевалки навалочных грузов на ПЛП
24.03.2025

Global Ports Inaugurates Dry Bulk Facility at PLP

    Global Ports, a stevedoring holding incorporated into Delo Group, has put into operation a dry bulk facility at its container terminal Petrolesport (PLP) in the Big Port of St. Petersburg.

    The new facility has capacity of 2.4 million tons of cargo per annum an deploys container technology, Global Ports said in a statement.

    Cargo (mineral fertilizers, etc.) is delivered to the terminal in hopper cars by rail and unloaded into a receiving chamber by gravity flow. From there it is conveyed through a system of conveyors to the elevator and then to the dosing hoppers.

    Then cargo is poured into specialized containers through technological “sleeves”. Empty railcars are sent back to the plant, and laden containers are sent to storage sites at the port. When a vessel load is accumulated, the cargo is loaded into ship’s hold directly from the specialized containers.

    The new facility occupies more than 4,500 square meters and is equipped by almost solely Russian made equipment. 4 mn of new rails was built at the terminal and 80 new jobs were created to put it into operation.

    Global Ports is gradually increasing non-containerized cargo traffic at its terminals. In 2024, the holding handled a record breaking 6.6 mn tons of such cargo. A large share in this volume was mineral fertilizers.

    Photo: Global Ports


