Russia Extends Petrol Export Ban

The Government of the Russian Federation is extending the ban on petrol export for a period starting September 1 through December 31, 2024. The governmental decree to this effect was published on the RF Government web site.

The decision is aimed at maintaining stability in the fuel market during the period when refineries undergo scheduled maintenance while the demand remains high, the RF Government press office explains.

The ban does not apply to exports under international intergovernmental agreements including those with the Eurasian Union member countries, to humanitarian aid and to fuel for personal usage.

At present, the temporary ban on petrol export for the period from March 1 till August 31, 2024 is in force. This ban was suspended during May 20 – end of July due to the saturation of the home market.

Photo: public source