SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Правительство ввело временный запрет на экспорт сахара
06.05.2024

Russia Suspends Sugar Exports

    • The Government of the Russian Federation has decided to temporarily restrict the export of cane and beetroot sugar and chemically pure sucrose, the Government said in its social media account.

    According to the degree signed, the ban will be in force till August 31, 2024. The decision is aimed at maintaining the stability in the domestic food market.

    The ban allows of limited exports of sugar to the Eurasian Union member countries:

    • 28,000 tons to Armenia,
    • 5,000 tons of Belarus,
    • 120,000 tons to Kazakhstan,
    • 28,500 tons to Kyrghyzstan.

    The Ministry of agriculture is to distribute these quotas between exporters.

    Photo: RF Government


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    26.02.2024
    Russia Exports 66 Million tons of Grain in 2023
    In 2023, Russia exported over 66 mn tons of grain, worth almost $16.5 billion, […]
    Dmitry PatrushevExportgrainsVladimir Putin
    0
    04.03.2024
    Russia to Continue Voluntary Oil Production and Export Reduction
    Russia reduce oil production and export to world markets by 471 thousand barrels per […]
    ExportOil productionReductionCrude oil
    0
    15.01.2024
    Russia Exports Almost 30 Million Tons of Grain via Black Sea in 2023
    During 2023, Russia’s deepwater ports in the Black Sea handled some 29.6 mn tons […]
    Only for subscribers
    2023Black seaExportgrains
    0
    15.04.2024
    Additional Restrictions on Russia-Finland Maritime Border
    The Government of Finland has decided to close the border crossing points for maritime […]
    Border crossingСustomsFinlandRestrictions
    0
    20.02.2024
    Metal Scrap Export Allowed via 9 Russian Ports
    The Government of the Russian Federation has defined the list of sea ports opened […]
    ExportGovernmentPortsScrap metal
    0
    12.03.2024
    Modul Wins Contract from Syktyvkar Paper and Pulp Mill
    Syktyvkar Paper and Pulp Mill and Modul have signed a long-term cooperation contract for […]
    ContractExportModulСыктывкар
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    03.05.2024 Rail Service from Moscow to Kazakhstan
    03.05.2024 FESCO and GeoTour Logistics Hunchun to cooperate in Primorie 2 Transport Corridor
    02.05.2024 Kazakhstan, Russia and China Creating New Transport Hub
    27.04.2024 FESCO Posts Operational and Financial Results for 2023
    27.04.2024 Modul Builds Bulk Containers for Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg
    26.04.2024 Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Up 59.4%-fold in March 2024
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    06.05.2024 Russia Suspends Sugar Exports
    02.05.2024 Russian Government Extends Quota for Mineral Fertilizers Export
    24.04.2024 Investment Program for United Shipbuilding Corp to Be Developed
    22.04.2024 Additional Quota for Grain Exports
    17.04.2024 Clothes Will Be Subject to ID Labelling in Eurasian Economic Union
    15.04.2024 Additional Restrictions on Russia-Finland Maritime Border
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •