FESCO Ships First Dates from UAE to Russia

FESCO Transport Group has organized t the first shipment of dates from Dubai, UAE, to Novorossiysk, Russia, the Group said in a statement.

23 tons of dried dates was stuffed into a FESCO reefer container and delivered to the port of Jebel Ali for loading on board a FESCO vessel deployed in FESCO Indian Line West. The ship departed on March 31 and is expected to arrive at the port of destination after April 20.

The dates are designated for consumers in Central and South Russia.

In January, FESCO delivered the first reefer container from Russia to the UAE and expanded export delivery options via Jebel Ali in March. Now, the Group is searching for back load and is considering carrying various confectionary from the UAE to Russia.

Photo: courtesy of FESCO