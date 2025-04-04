SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
FESCO отправила первую партию фиников из ОАЭ в Россию
04.04.2025

FESCO Ships First Dates from UAE to Russia

    • FESCO Transport Group has organized t the first shipment of dates from Dubai, UAE, to Novorossiysk, Russia, the Group said in a statement.

    23 tons of dried dates was stuffed into a FESCO reefer container and delivered to the port of Jebel Ali for loading on board a FESCO vessel deployed in FESCO Indian Line West. The ship departed on March 31 and is expected to arrive at the port of destination after April 20.

    The dates are designated for consumers in Central and South Russia.

    In January, FESCO delivered the first reefer container from Russia to the UAE and expanded export delivery options via Jebel Ali in March. Now, the Group is searching for back load and is considering carrying various confectionary from the UAE to Russia.

    Photo: courtesy of FESCO


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    11.02.2025
    FESCO Ships First Reefer Container with Food Products from Moscow to Dubai
    FESCO Transport Group has shipped the first reefer container laden with Russian made food products from Moscow to Dubai.
    FESCO MultimodalReeferUnited Arab Emirates
    0
    26.03.2025
    FESCO Delivers Frist Shipment of Indian Grapes to Vladivostok
    FESCO Transport Group has shipped the first lot of fresh grapes in reefer containers from India to Vladivostok.
    FESCO GrapesIndiaReefer
    0
    31.03.2025
    FESCO Launches Block Train from China to Moscow
    FESCO Transport Group has launched the first regular block train from Wuhu in China’s Anhui province to Moscow.
    Block trainChinaFESCO Moscow
    0
    21.03.2025
    FESCO Partner with Asian Operators
    FESCO Transport Group has signed a number of cooperation agreements and memoranda with foreign logistics operators.
    AgreementAsian PacificCooperationFESCO
    0
    27.03.2025
    Terminal Tractors for Vladivostok
    FESCO Transport Group has acquired 15 new Shacman terminal tractors for its Commercial Port of Vladivostok.
    EquipmentFESCO Terminal tractorVladivostok Commercial Sea Port
    0
    13.02.2025
    New Rail Service from Togliatti to Vladivostok
    FESCO Transport Group has launched a regular rail service branded FESCO Tolyatti Shuttle from Togliatti in Central Russia to Vladivostok in the Russian Far East.
    Block trainFESCO VladivostokTogliatti
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    04.04.2025 FESCO Ships First Dates from UAE to Russia
    03.04.2025 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in February 2025 Down 11.7%
    31.03.2025 FESCO Launches Block Train from China to Moscow
    28.03.2025 Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Down 15.1% in February
    27.03.2025 Terminal Tractors for Vladivostok
    26.03.2025 Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Up 7.2% in February 2025
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    03.04.2025 Acting Head with Federal Service for Supervision of Transport
    07.03.2025 Appointment with Federal Customs Service
    28.02.2025 Russia Suspends Petrol Export
    17.02.2025 Kingisepp Customs to Become Part of St. Petersburg Customs
    12.02.2025 Appointment with Federal Customs Service
    12.02.2025 Metal Scrap Export Allowed via 9 Sea Ports
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •