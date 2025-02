Aleksandr Iofik has been appointed Head of the Central Customs Administration, the RF Federal Customs Service said in its social media account.

Iofik started his career in the customs service in 1994. He occupied various positions with the Sochi, Sevastopol, Vnukovo and Domodedovo customs, was deputy head of the Central Customs Administration. Since April 2024, he was acting Head of the Central Customs Administration.

Photo: Central Customs Administration