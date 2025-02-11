SeaNews Information&Consulting
ФТС создает Сочинскую таможню
11.02.2025

Sochi Customs Established

    • The Federal Customs Service of the Russian Federation decided to establish Sochi Customs Office in the structure of the Southern Customs Administration w.e.f. January 30, 2025.

    The region of authority of the new customs office includes the Tuapse region o Krasnodar Kray, the cities of Tuapse and Sochi, and the settlement of Sirius as well as the corresponding territorial waters of the Russian Federation.

    The Sochi customs office is located at 12, Gagrinskaya Street in Coshi.

    Photo: RF Federal Customs Service


