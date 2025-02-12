Metal Scrap Export Allowed via 9 Sea Ports

The Government of the Russian Federation has defined the list of border crossing checkpoints for the export of ferrous metal scrap and waste, the RF Federal Customs Service said in its social media account.

The export of these commodities is permitted via nine sea ports:

Arkhangelsk,

Big port of Sr. Petersburg,

Vladivostok,

Dudinka,

Kaliningrad,

Korsakov,

Magadan,

Murmansk,

Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.

The governmental direction to this effect came into force on January 17, 2025, and is valid till December 31, 2025.

Photo: Korsakov Commercial Sea Port