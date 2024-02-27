Information analysis agency
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Правительство расширило территорию морского порта Тамань
27.02.2024

Taman Port Boundaries Expanded

    • The Government of the Russian Federation has expanded the boundaries of the port of Taman by including additional territories. An order to this effect was signed by RFV Premier Mikhail Mishustin, RF Government press office said in a statement.

    The territories will be used to develop an ammonia and fertilizers terminal with an annual capacity of 5 million tons. The terminal will include warehousing facilities, ammonia pipelines, berths, rail and road approaches, and other infrastructure.

    Stage 1 of the project will have a capacity of 2 million tons of ammonia per annum. Stage 2 will expand the terminal capacity to 3.5 million tons of ammonia and 1.5 million tons of carbamide per annum.

    The terminal is to become fully operational in 2025. The estimated cost of the project is 60 billion rubles ($649 million).

    The new terminal will operate as a closed-cycle facility, which will eliminate the possibility of atmospheric emissions and minimize environmental impact. The environmental situation will be monitored by a special accredited laboratory.

    Photo: OTEKO


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    11.01.2024
    TransContainer to Build Two Terminals in Moscow Region
    An agreement providing for building to container terminals was signed between TransContainer and the […]
    Investment projectMoscowTerminalTransContainer
    0
    01.02.2024
    New Logistics Terminal for Khabarovsk Region
    A 50,000 sqm logistics terminal is to be built in the Khabarovsk Advanced Development […]
    Investment projectKhabarovskRussian Far EastTerminal
    0
    31.01.2024
    New Container Terminal for Timber Products
    Vologodskie Lesopromyshlenniki Group (Vologda Timber Producers, VLP) has put into operation a container terminal […]
    Investment projectTerminalTimber
    0
    09.02.2024
    Akron Acquires 500 New Hopper Cars
    Veliky Novgorod-based Akron, Russia’s major mineral fertilizers producer, is expanding its rolling stock fleet […]
    FertilizersRolling stockАкронхоппер
    0
    06.02.2024
    FESCO to Develop Terminal in Tatarstan
    FESCO Transport Group, the Ministry of transport and roads of the Republic of Tatarstan, […]
    FESCO Investment projectSvyazhskTerminal
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    01.03.2024 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in January 2024 Down 8.3%
    28.02.2024 Better Block Train Handling Efficiency at Commercial Port of Vladivostok
    28.02.2024 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in January 2024 Down 3.6%
    26.02.2024 TransContainer: Business as Usual Despite Sanctions
    22.02.2024 New Service for Imports from Nakhodka to Kazan
    22.02.2024 Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Down 1.6% in January
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    01.03.2024 V.Putin: Customs Clearance for Freight Transport on Border Should Not Exceed 10 Minutes
    27.02.2024 Taman Port Boundaries Expanded
    27.02.2024 RF President Signs Bill on Technical Management
    26.02.2024 Russia Exports 66 Million tons of Grain in 2023
    20.02.2024 Metal Scrap Export Allowed via 9 Russian Ports
    16.02.2024 Russia Sets Quotas for Canned Fish and Seafood Exports from Kaliningrad
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •