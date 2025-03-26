FESCO Delivers Frist Shipment of Indian Grapes to Vladivostok

FESCO Transport Group has shipped the first lot of fresh grapes in reefer containers from India to Vladivostok with transshipment via Shanghai, the Group said in a statement.

The delivery was operated by Dalreftrans, a reefer specialist, part of FESCO.

80 tons of grapes was stuffed into four 40’ reefer units at the exporter’s site in India and delivered to the port of Nhava Sheva where it was loaded onboard FESCO’s containership deployed in FESCO Baltorient Line (FBOL) and carried to Shanghai.

At Shanghai, the containers were loaded on board of another FESCO-operated vessels and carried directly to Commercial Port of Vladivostok in the framework of FESCO China Direct Line (FCDL).

The transit time from India to Vladivostok made 35 days.

Photo: courtesy of FESCO