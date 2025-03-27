Terminal Tractors for Vladivostok

FESCO Transport Group has acquired 15 new Shacman terminal tractors for its Commercial Port of Vladivostok (VMTP), the Group said in a statement.

With the new acquisition, the fleet of equipment operated by VMPT consists now of more than 200 units, cranes excluded.

Terminal tractors form the basis of intra-port logistics, they provide for uninterrupted smooth fleet and rail handling of the port, VMTP Managing Director Nikolay Yermolaev said.

Equipment acquisition is part of the VMTP development strategy realized by FESCO, which also includes terminal modernization, operations optimization and digitalization.

Photo: courtesy of FESCO