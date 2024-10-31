SeaNews Information&Consulting
Высоцк принял пшеницу по внутренним водным путям
31.10.2024

First Wheat Shipment Delivered to Vyssotsk by River

    • Port Vyssotsky has reported receiving the first shipment of wheat delivered to its grain terminal in the port of Vyssotsk in the Gulf of Finland by river.

    At present, cargo is mainly delivered to Vyssotsk by rail. The new scheme offers alternative options for exports of Russian wheat via the Baltic.

    The test shipment was carried on board MV “Polar Maria” from Sviyazhsk in Tatarstan by the Volga and then by the Volga-Baltic channel.

    The grain terminal in Vyssotsk was put into operation in 2023. By the end of 2024, the terminal is expected to have handled up to 1.3 mn tons of grain from Russia and Kazakhstan.

    Grain is exported from Vyssotsk to Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Cuba), North and West Africa (Algeria, Morocco, Ghana, Nigeria) and the APR (India, China, Viet Nam).

    Photo: courtesy of Port Vyssotsky


