SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
17,4 тонн мороженого в Монголию
11.07.2024

Ice Cream from Krasnoyarsk Kray to Mongolia

    • The Krasnoyarsk branch of the Grain Quality Assessment Center have studied the samples of 7.5 tons of ice cream designated for export to Mongolia, the Krasnoyarsk branch reports.

    The product was examined for compliance with the Technical Regulations of the Customs Union “On food safety” and “On milk and dairy products safety”.

    Since the year start till July 2, the Krasnoyarsk branch made more than 130 tests to confirm the compliance of products to microbiological and safety standards.

    During that period, the Krasnoyarsk branch authorized the export to Mongolia of more than 17.4 tons of ice cream from Krasnoyarsk Kray.

    In 2023, the region did not export this product to Mongolia, while in 2022, 8 tons of ice cream was exported to that country.

    Photo: Inmarko


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    22.04.2024
    Additional Quota for Grain Exports
    The Government of the Russian Federation has set an additional quota for grain exports […]
    ExportgrainsQuota
    0
    01.07.2024
    Delo Starts Transporting Agri Products from Krasnoyarsk to China via Zabaikalsk
    Delo Group has expanded the geography of rapeseed oil exports from Russia to China […]
    ChinaDelo GroupKrasnoyarskRapeseed
    0
    13.06.2024
    Russia’s Foreign Trade in Q1 2024
    The Central Bank of the Russian Federation has published foreign trade statistics according to […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024ExportImportTrade turnover
    0
    17.05.2024
    Russian Birch Logs Increasingly Popular with Foreign Importers
    During the first quarter of 2024, Russia exported 673 thousand cubic meters of timber […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024ExportLogsTimber
    0
    10.06.2024
    Vysotsk Loads First Grain Shipment for Brazil
    At the start of June, the port of Vysotsk in the Russian Baltic loaded […]
    BrazilExportgrainsVyssotsk
    0
    09.01.2024
    Rice and Rice Cereals Export Ban Extended
    The Government of the Russian Federation extended the ban on rice and rice cereals […]
    BanExportRiceEmbargo
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    11.07.2024 Russian Railways’ Container Traffic in H1 2024 Grows 8.9% YoY
    10.07.2024 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in May 2024 Up 17.1%
    09.07.2024 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in May 2024
    08.07.2024 First Arctic Express No1 Starts from Moscow to China
    05.07.2024 Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Up 2.8% in May
    01.07.2024 Delo Starts Transporting Agri Products from Krasnoyarsk to China via Zabaikalsk
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    11.07.2024 Russian Railways’ Container Traffic in H1 2024 Grows 8.9% YoY
    10.07.2024 Customs Authorized to Perform Veterinary, Sanitary and Phytosanitary Control
    08.07.2024 Temporary Ban on Rice and Rice Cereals Extended
    02.07.2024 RF Government Extends Quota for Ferrous Metal Scrap and Waste Export
    26.06.2024 Deputy Transport Minister Appointed
    29.05.2024 RF State Duma Ratifies Free Trade Agreement between Eurasian Economic Union and Iran
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •