Ice Cream from Krasnoyarsk Kray to Mongolia

The Krasnoyarsk branch of the Grain Quality Assessment Center have studied the samples of 7.5 tons of ice cream designated for export to Mongolia, the Krasnoyarsk branch reports.

The product was examined for compliance with the Technical Regulations of the Customs Union “On food safety” and “On milk and dairy products safety”.

Since the year start till July 2, the Krasnoyarsk branch made more than 130 tests to confirm the compliance of products to microbiological and safety standards.

During that period, the Krasnoyarsk branch authorized the export to Mongolia of more than 17.4 tons of ice cream from Krasnoyarsk Kray.

In 2023, the region did not export this product to Mongolia, while in 2022, 8 tons of ice cream was exported to that country.

