Экспортные перевозки удобрений по жд, 8 месяцев 2024
18.09.2024

Export Designated Fertilizers Rail Traffic Grows 17.5% YoY in January-August 2024

    • Russian Railways have reported a 17.1% year-on-year growth of export designated fertilizers transportation by rail in January-August 2024. 22.8 mn tons of export designated fertilizers was carried by rail during the period under report.

    Most of the export fertilizers was carried to sea ports. Thus, 16.6 mn tons, up 26.2% year-on-year, was carried to the Russian Northwest ports, 2.6 mn tons, up 7.4%, to the Southern ports, and 92.6 thousand tons, up 1.8-fold, to the Russian Far East ports.

    The overall fertilizers traffic by rail during January-August 2024 amounted to 45.1 mn tons, 7.9% above the figure for the first eight months of 2023.

    The largest amounts of fertilizers were loaded from Perm Kray (12.2 mn tons, up 1.3-fold year-on-year), Murmansk region (10 mn tons, up 5.3%) and Novgorod region (3.5 mn tons, up 10.7%).

    Photo: Russian Railways


  •  




