RZD Logistics Starts Export Shipments from Yuzhny Port

RZD Logistics has started export designated shipments from the transport and logistics center of Yuzhny Port in Moscow, the company said in a statement.

The first test shipment consisted of 10 RZD Logistics-owned reefer containers equipped with Supra 1250 refrigerating units that maintain a steady temperature of minus 24 degrees Centigrade.

The cargo was loaded at the railway station of Lyublino-Sortirovochnaya for transporting more than 8,000 kilometers to Southeast Asia.

Photo: courtesy of RZD Logistics