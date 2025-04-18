SeaNews Information&Consulting
«РЖД Логистика» приступила к экспортным отправкам с ТЛЦ «Южный Порт»
18.04.2025

RZD Logistics Starts Export Shipments from Yuzhny Port

    • RZD Logistics has started export designated shipments from the transport and logistics center of Yuzhny Port in Moscow, the company said in a statement.

    The first test shipment consisted of 10 RZD Logistics-owned reefer containers equipped with Supra 1250 refrigerating units that maintain a steady temperature of minus 24 degrees Centigrade.

    The cargo was loaded at the railway station of Lyublino-Sortirovochnaya for transporting more than 8,000 kilometers to Southeast Asia.

    Photo: courtesy of RZD Logistics


