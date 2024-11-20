SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Жд перевозки через погранпереходы с Китаем, 10 месяцев 2024
20.11.2024

Russian Railways’ Container Traffic Up 6.8% YoY in January-October 2024

  • Subscribe to have full access to all our articles and services.

    Buy Subscription
    Benefits of SeaNews Subscription

    Access to regular up-to-date statistics and analysis of the Russian shipping market. You can find the scope and frequency of such publications, as well as sample articles, here

    Access to exclusive analytical online services (PORTSTAT) and  articles written by our authors.
    You will be able to read all our news, unavailable elsewhere, to get in-depth knowledge of the most important and hot trends in the transport industry of Russia.

    The archive of our publications since will give you a comprehensive retrospective overview of the transport industry.

    Our subscribers:

    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    24.06.2024
    Arctic Basin Ports’ Throughput in April 2024: Ore Down
    The sea ports in the Russian Arctic handled 7.5 mn tons of cargo in […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Arctic basinPortsThroughput
    0
    22.08.2024
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 34, 2023
    On week 34, freight rates in the Azov and Black sea region remain on […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024BulkersFreight ratesgrains
    0
    27.04.2024
    Modul Builds Bulk Containers for Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg
    Modul has built eight special purpose bulk containers for Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg. The […]
    Dry bulkModulSea Port of Saint-PetersburgContainers
    0
    25.03.2024
    Russia – EU Trade Down 52% YoY in January 2024
    During January 2024, the trade turnover between Russia and the countries of the European […]
    2024European UnionRussian FederationTrade turnover
    0
    11.09.2024
    Grain Export via Russian Black Sea Deep Water Ports Up 32% YoY in August 2024
    In January-August 2024, Russia’s deep water ports in the Black Sea handled 22.4 mn […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Black seaExportgrains
    0
    02.02.2024
    Russian Railways See Freight Decline in January 2024, Quote Bad Weather
    In January 2024, Russian Railways loaded 94.8 mn tons of cargo, down 4.3% year-on-year […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024FREIGHTRussian RailwaysCargo
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    20.11.2024 Russian Railways’ Container Traffic Up 6.8% YoY in January-October 2024
    15.11.2024 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in September 2024 up 55%
    12.11.2024 Ruscon Modernizes Power Supply Network at Novorossiysk Terminal
    08.11.2024 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in September 2024
    05.11.2024 Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Up 8.2% in September
    02.11.2024 First Block Train from One Belt, One Road Terminal in Russia
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    08.11.2024 Zabaikalsk Road Border Crossing Capacity to Increase 5.5-Fold
    24.10.2024 Export Quotas for Mineral Fertilizers Extended
    16.10.2024 Export Quota for Mineral Fertilizers Increased
    07.10.2024 Pakistan Interested in North-South International Transport Corridor
    30.08.2024 New Head of Federal Agency for Railway Transport Appointed
    29.08.2024 Newsprint Exempt from Exchange Rate Export Duties
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •