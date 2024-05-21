Russia Suspends Precious Metals Waste and Scrap Export

Russia is introducing a temporary ban on the export of precious metals waste and scrap. An order to this effect was signed by RF Premier Mikhail Mishustin on May 17, 2024.

The decision is expected to help increase the utilization of Russian refineries and raise tax revenues, according to the RF Government press office.

The ban does not apply to the export of cathode antimony in ingots, as well as samples taken from shipments of scrap and waste precious metals exported by refining organizations. The mass of one sample must not exceed 500 grams in one consignment, regardless of the number of such consignments under a foreign trade contract.

The temporary ban will be in force from May 20 till November 20, 2024. Earlier, similar restrictions were introduced for the periods of March 20 through September 20, 2023, and November 1, 2023 through April 30, 2024.

Such measures allow of increasing the utilization of production capacities of Russian processing facilities, including refineries, and attracting significant volumes of secondary raw materials containing precious metals to the precious metals processing and production sector.