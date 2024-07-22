SeaNews Information&Consulting
Рус
Экспортные перевозки удобрений по жд в первом полугодии 2024
22.07.2024

Export Designated Fertilizers Rail Traffic Up 16.8% YoY in H1 2024

    • Russian Railways have reported a 16.8% year-on-year growth of export designated fertilizers transportation by rail in Half 1 of 2024. 16.6 mn tons of export designated fertilizers was carried by rail during January-June 2024.

    Most of the export fertilizers was carried to sea ports. Thus, 11.9 mn tons, up 26% year-on-year, was carried to the Russian Northwest ports, almost 2 mn tons, up 12%, to the Southern ports, and 88 thousand tons, up 2.8-fold, to the Russian Far East ports.

    The overall fertilizers traffic by rail during January-June 2024 amounted to 33.9 mn tons, 9.2% above the H1 2023 figure.

    The largest amounts of fertilizers were loaded from Perm Kray (9.2 mn tons, up 1.4-fold year-on-year), Muemans region (7.4 mn tons, up 4.2%) and Novgorod region (2.6 mn tons, up 9%).

    Photo: Russian Railways


