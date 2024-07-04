SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Фрахтовый рынок Азовского и Каспийского моря. Неделя 27, 2024
04.07.2024

Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 27, 2023

  • Subscribe to have full access to all our articles and services.

    Buy Subscription
    Benefits of SeaNews Subscription

    Access to regular up-to-date statistics and analysis of the Russian shipping market. You can find the scope and frequency of such publications, as well as sample articles, here

    Access to exclusive analytical online services (PORTSTAT) and  articles written by our authors.
    You will be able to read all our news, unavailable elsewhere, to get in-depth knowledge of the most important and hot trends in the transport industry of Russia.

    The archive of our publications since will give you a comprehensive retrospective overview of the transport industry.

    Our subscribers:

    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    03.07.2024
    Russian Baltic Ports in May 2024: Liquefied Gas Up
    In May 2024, the Russian sea ports in the Baltic handled 22.1 mn tons, […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Baltic basinPortsThroughput
    0
    04.04.2024
    TOP-5 Russian Terminals Throughput in January-February 2024
    The total cargo throughput of all the Russian sea ports during January-February 2024 decreased […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024PortsThroughputStevedoring companies
    0
    02.07.2024
    Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Up 32% in May 2024
    The total container throughput via the Baltic basin ports in May 2024 grew by […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Baltic basinContainer ShippingPorts
    0
    16.05.2024
    Far East Basin Ports’ Throughput in March 2024: Crude Oil Up
    Cargo traffic via the sea ports in the Russian Far East decreased 8.2% year-on-year […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Far East BasinPortsThroughput
    0
    03.06.2024
    Russian Railways’ Freight Loading Up 2% YoY in May
    In January-May 2024, Russian Railways loaded 502 mn tons of cargo, down 3% year-on-year. […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024CommoditiesCargoRussian Railways
    0
    26.02.2024
    Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports’ Throughput Down 7.1% YoY in January 2024
    The Russian sea ports located in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Azov and Black Sea basinPortsThroughput
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    01.07.2024 Delo Starts Transporting Agri Products from Krasnoyarsk to China via Zabaikalsk
    28.06.2024 New Terminal Project on Russia-China Border Approved
    28.06.2024 Newnew Shipping Company Makes First Call at Ust-Luga
    27.06.2024 Container Traffic via Russian Ports Up 9.7% in May 2024
    25.06.2024 Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in April 2024 Down 29.4%
    21.06.2024 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in April 2024 Up 18.6%
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    02.07.2024 RF Government Extends Quota for Ferrous Metal Scrap and Waste Export
    26.06.2024 Deputy Transport Minister Appointed
    29.05.2024 RF State Duma Ratifies Free Trade Agreement between Eurasian Economic Union and Iran
    28.05.2024 Sabetta Port Territory Expansion
    24.05.2024 Russia and Bahrain Agree to Cooperate in Transport and Transit
    21.05.2024 Russia Suspends Precious Metals Waste and Scrap Export
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •