SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Внешняя торговля РФ в январе 2023 года
13.06.2024

Russia’s Foreign Trade in Q1 2024

  • Subscribe to have full access to all our articles and services.

    Buy Subscription
    Benefits of SeaNews Subscription

    Access to regular up-to-date statistics and analysis of the Russian shipping market. You can find the scope and frequency of such publications, as well as sample articles, here

    Access to exclusive analytical online services (PORTSTAT) and  articles written by our authors.
    You will be able to read all our news, unavailable elsewhere, to get in-depth knowledge of the most important and hot trends in the transport industry of Russia.

    The archive of our publications since will give you a comprehensive retrospective overview of the transport industry.

    Our subscribers:

    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    21.02.2024
    Russian Baltic Ports in January 2024: Liquefied Gas Up
    In January 2024, the Russian sea ports in the Baltic handled 21.6 mn tons, […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Baltic basinPortsThroughput
    0
    06.06.2024
    FESCO and Sveza Agree to Develop Export Container Transportation of Timber Products
    FESCO Transport Group and Sveza Timber Group have agreed to cooperate in container transportation […]
    AgreementExportFESCO Timber
    0
    15.02.2024
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 7, 2023
    On week 7, there is a downward trend in the Azov and Black Sea […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024BulkersFreight ratesgrains
    0
    13.05.2024
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 19, 2023
    On week 19, freight rates in the Azov and Black Sea region continued to […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024BulkersFreight ratesgrains
    0
    26.02.2024
    Russia Exports 66 Million tons of Grain in 2023
    In 2023, Russia exported over 66 mn tons of grain, worth almost $16.5 billion, […]
    Dmitry PatrushevExportgrainsVladimir Putin
    0
    18.03.2024
    Belarussian Car Market Up 138% YoY in February 2024
    The sales of new cars and light commercial vehicles in Belarus made 2.7 thousand […]
    2024AutomotiveCar salesБеларусь
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    10.06.2024 Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Up 36.7%-fold in April 2024
    07.06.2024 RZD Business Asset to Build Container Terminal at Grodekovo 2 Station
    07.06.2024 Global Ports to Build Second and Third Stages of Ust-Luga Container Terminal
    07.06.2024 Container Traffic via Russian Ports Up 12.5% in April 2024
    06.06.2024 Ruscon Launches Regular Russia-China Rail Service
    06.06.2024 FESCO and Sveza Agree to Develop Export Container Transportation of Timber Products
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    29.05.2024 RF State Duma Ratifies Free Trade Agreement between Eurasian Economic Union and Iran
    28.05.2024 Sabetta Port Territory Expansion
    24.05.2024 Russia and Bahrain Agree to Cooperate in Transport and Transit
    21.05.2024 Russia Suspends Precious Metals Waste and Scrap Export
    17.05.2024 Minister of Transport Appointed in Russia
    17.05.2024 New Head of RF Federal Customs Service Appointed
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •