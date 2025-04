Ruscon, a Delo Group multimodal operator, has launched a regular railway service from Moscow to Perm, Delo said I a statement.

The block train runs from the Group’s terminal at the railway station of Kresty in Moscow to arrive at another Group’s terminal at the station of Blochnaya in Perm.

The transit time is 4 days, the service frequency is twice a month. In addition to railway transportation, Ruscon offers its customers first mile and last mile services.

Photo: courtesy of Delo Group