FESCO Containership Calls Jakarta

FESCO Transport Group has reported making the first in its history direct call at the port of Jakarta in Indonesia. The Group’s vessel berthed at Olah Jasa Andal (OJA) terminal on April 23.

The ship delivered containers for future shipments from Indonesia and took on board laden containers designated for Malaysia, Thailand and Russia.

At present FESCO is contemplating options to include Jakarta in the regular rotation of its FIAS FESCO Intra Asia Service in a three months’ time.

The current rotation of the service is: Ho Shi Minh – Port Klang – Pasir Gudang – Bangkok. Containers designated for Russia are relayed onto FESCO-operated regular services to Vladivostok and St. Petersburg via Ho Shi Minh.

Photo: courtesy of FESCO