SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Первый судозаход FESCO в Индонезию
24.04.2025

FESCO Containership Calls Jakarta

    • FESCO Transport Group has reported making the first in its history direct call at the port of Jakarta in Indonesia. The Group’s vessel berthed at Olah Jasa Andal (OJA) terminal on April 23.

    The ship delivered containers for future shipments from Indonesia and took on board laden containers designated for Malaysia, Thailand and Russia.

    At present FESCO is contemplating options to include Jakarta in the regular rotation of its FIAS FESCO Intra Asia Service in a three months’ time.

    The current rotation of the service is: Ho Shi Minh – Port Klang – Pasir Gudang – Bangkok. Containers designated for Russia are relayed onto FESCO-operated regular services to Vladivostok and St. Petersburg via Ho Shi Minh.

    Photo: courtesy of FESCO


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    26.03.2025
    FESCO Delivers First Shipment of Indian Grapes to Vladivostok
    FESCO Transport Group has shipped the first lot of fresh grapes in reefer containers from India to Vladivostok.
    FESCO GrapesIndiaReefer
    0
    13.03.2025
    Intermodal Service between Russia and Laos
    FESCO Transport Group is launching an intermodal container service between Russia and Laos.
    FESCO IntermodalServiceЛаос
    0
    21.03.2025
    FESCO Partner with Asian Operators
    FESCO Transport Group has signed a number of cooperation agreements and memoranda with foreign logistics operators.
    AgreementAsian PacificCooperationFESCO
    0
    14.02.2025
    FESCO Adds Port Call to Intra Asia Service
    FESCO Transport Group has upgraded its FESCO Intra Asia Service between Malaysia and Viet Nam.
    FESCO Intra-AsiaMalaysiaViet Nam
    0
    11.02.2025
    FESCO Ships First Reefer Container with Food Products from Moscow to Dubai
    FESCO Transport Group has shipped the first reefer container laden with Russian made food products from Moscow to Dubai.
    FESCO MultimodalReeferUnited Arab Emirates
    0
    11.04.2025
    AI Makes Vladivostok Smart and Secure Port
    FESCO Transport Group and NtechLab have completed the implementation of an AI-based multi-object video analysis security tool.
    AIFESCO InnovationSecurity
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    24.04.2025 FESCO Containership Calls Jakarta
    24.04.2025 Rail Service from Moscow to Perm Starts
    23.04.2025 Global Ports’ Container Throughput Up 2.5% YoY in Q1 2025
    23.04.2025 Novorossiysk – Nigeria Service Planned
    21.04.2025 M-Line Adds Novorossiysk and Kaliningrad Calls
    21.04.2025 Container Traffic via Russian Ports Up 2.7% in March 2025
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    23.04.2025 Deputy Chief of Federal Customs Service Appointed
    18.04.2025 Kaliningrad Oblast Customs to Be Subordinated to Northwest Customs Administration
    08.04.2025 Head of Astrakhan Customs Appointed
    03.04.2025 Acting Head with Federal Service for Supervision of Transport
    07.03.2025 Appointment with Federal Customs Service
    28.02.2025 Russia Suspends Petrol Export
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •