SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Снижены экспортные пошлины на минеральные удобрения
18.12.2024

Export Dues for Mineral Fertilizers Cut

    • The Government of the Russian Federation has decided to reduce the export customs dues for mineral fertilizers till the end 2024, according to the decree published on the web site of the government.

    The reduction applies to nitric, phosphate, potash and compound fertilizers. The export duty on such fertilizers will be no more than 7%, depending on the ruble exchange rate.

    The decision is aimed at reducing the financial burden on the industry and supporting mineral fertilizers producers.

    Flexible export duties on a wide range of commodities including mineral fertilizers were introduced as of October 1, 2023. The measure is temporary and will remain in effect till the end of 2024.

    Photo: public source


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    11.06.2024
    Russia Exported 100,000,000 Tons of Food Products and 40,000,000 Tons of Fertilizers in 2023
    Russia is one of the 20 world’s largest agricultural products exporters, and is the […]
    Agri productsExportFertilizersMikhail Mishustin
    0
    24.10.2024
    Export Quotas for Mineral Fertilizers Extended
    The Government of the Russian Federation has extended the export quotas for mineral fertilizers.
    ExportFertilizersGovernmentQuota
    0
    06.11.2024
    First Freight Express Train from Tatarstan
    Grain shipments from Kukmor are planned as regular with 48 railcars monthly at the initial stage.
    ExportgrainsRussian RailwaysТатарстан
    0
    06.06.2024
    FESCO and Sveza Agree to Develop Export Container Transportation of Timber Products
    FESCO Transport Group and Sveza Timber Group have agreed to cooperate in container transportation […]
    AgreementExportFESCO Timber
    0
    22.07.2024
    Export Designated Fertilizers Rail Traffic Up 16.8% YoY in H1 2024
    Russian Railways have reported a 16.8% year-on-year growth of export designated fertilizers transportation by […]
    2024ExportFertilizersRussian Railways
    0
    27.08.2024
    Customs Duty Exemption for Small-Tonnage LNG Production Equipment
    The Government of the Russian Federation approved Resolution No. 1226 of August 22, 2024, […]
    Customs duesGovernmentImportLNG
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    18.12.2024 Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in October 2024 Down 35%
    16.12.2024 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in October 2024 Up 32.1%
    13.12.2024 FESCO Adds Kenya Link to Its Indian Service
    11.12.2024 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in October 2024
    09.12.2024 FESCO Launches Direct Vladivostok – Shanghai Service
    06.12.2024 Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Down 0.9% in October
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    18.12.2024 Export Dues for Mineral Fertilizers Cut
    17.12.2024 Russia and Azerbaijan Discuss Measures to Prevent Caspian from Shallowing
    05.12.2024 Customs Duties to Be Indexed
    04.12.2024 RF Federal Customs Service Acting IT Department Head Appointed
    03.12.2024 Russia Extends Temporary Ban on Petrol Export
    02.12.2024 Chief of Far Eastern Customs Administration Appointed
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •