SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Продлены экспортные квоты на минеральные удобрения
24.10.2024

Export Quotas for Mineral Fertilizers Extended

    • The Government of the Russian Federation has extended the export quotas for mineral fertilizers. Order No 1400 to this effect was signed on October 19, 2024, the governmental press office said in a statement.

    The overall quota makes about 19.2 mn tons including some 11.2 mn tons of nitric fertilizers and almost 8 mn tons of complex fertilizers. The quotas will be in force from December 1, 2024 till May 31, 2025.

    The decision is aimed at maintaining sufficient supply of mineral fertilizers to the home market.

    The quotas do not apply to mineral fertilizers supplied to Abkhazia and South Ossetia and to international transit.

    Photo: Khimtekhnologia Engineering Company


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    29.08.2024
    Newsprint Exempt from Exchange Rate Export Duties
    The Government of the Russian Federation has exempted some paper and pulp products from […]
    Exchange rateExport dueGovernmentPaper
    0
    11.06.2024
    Russia Exported 100,000,000 Tons of Food Products and 40,000,000 Tons of Fertilizers in 2023
    Russia is one of the 20 world’s largest agricultural products exporters, and is the […]
    Agri productsExportFertilizersMikhail Mishustin
    0
    12.03.2024
    Modul Wins Contract from Syktyvkar Paper and Pulp Mill
    Syktyvkar Paper and Pulp Mill and Modul have signed a long-term cooperation contract for […]
    ContractExportModulСыктывкар
    0
    16.01.2024
    Russian Railways’ Export Freight Traffic via Sea Ports in 2023
    According to Russian Railways, the loading of cargo designated for export via Russian sea […]
    Only for subscribers
    2023ExportPortsRussian Railways
    0
    09.04.2024
    World’s Largest Mineral Fertilizers Warehouse 60% Ready
    OTEKO, an operator of marine terminals in the port of Taman, continues building the […]
    FertilizersOTEKOWarehouseTaman
    0
    05.02.2024
    98% of Russia’s Sawn Goods Export Designated for Asia
    During the full year 2023, Russia exported 20.7 mn cub meters of sawn goods, […]
    Only for subscribers
    2023ExportSawn goodsTimber
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    22.10.2024 Container Traffic via Russian Ports Up 7% in September 2024
    21.10.2024 New Block Train from Syktyvkar to Vladivostok
    15.10.2024 Ruscon and Resource Group Agree on Agri Products Export Expansion
    14.10.2024 Russian Railways’ Container Traffic Up 7.8% YoY in January-September 2024
    11.10.2024 New Block Train from Chengdu to Moscow via Mongolia
    10.10.2024 Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in August 2024 Up 8.5%
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    24.10.2024 Export Quotas for Mineral Fertilizers Extended
    16.10.2024 Export Quota for Mineral Fertilizers Increased
    07.10.2024 Pakistan Interested in North-South International Transport Corridor
    30.08.2024 New Head of Federal Agency for Railway Transport Appointed
    29.08.2024 Newsprint Exempt from Exchange Rate Export Duties
    27.08.2024 Customs Duty Exemption for Small-Tonnage LNG Production Equipment
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •