Export Quotas for Mineral Fertilizers Extended

The Government of the Russian Federation has extended the export quotas for mineral fertilizers. Order No 1400 to this effect was signed on October 19, 2024, the governmental press office said in a statement.

The overall quota makes about 19.2 mn tons including some 11.2 mn tons of nitric fertilizers and almost 8 mn tons of complex fertilizers. The quotas will be in force from December 1, 2024 till May 31, 2025.

The decision is aimed at maintaining sufficient supply of mineral fertilizers to the home market.

The quotas do not apply to mineral fertilizers supplied to Abkhazia and South Ossetia and to international transit.

Photo: Khimtekhnologia Engineering Company