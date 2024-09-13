SeaNews Information&Consulting
FESCO и ГАП «Ресурс» договорились развивать перевозки агропродукции в Азию
13.09.2024

FESCO and Resource Group Agree on Agri Products Transportation to Asia

    • FESCO Transport Group and Resource Group of agricultural companies have agreed to develop containerized transportation of agriproducts to Asia.

    A memorandum on cooperation to this effect was signed at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok last week, FESCO said in a statement.

    The parties intend to join forces in order to expand the range of products and diversify logistics routes to increase Resource’s exports to China, Southeast Asia, India and the United Arab Emirates.

    The idea is to develop optimal transport and logistics solutions utilizing FESCO’s services and assets including reefer containers and flexi tanks to open new export markets for Resource’s meat and poultry products and vegetable oils.

    Reefer container shipments will be operated by Dalreftrans, a FESCO Group company specializing on reefer logistics.

    Photo: courtesy of FESCO


  •  




