The Government of the Russian Federation is extending the ban on petrol export for a period till December 31, 2025. Decree No 1661 dated November 28, 2024 to this effect was published on the RF Government web site.

The ban does not apply to exports by immediate petroleum products producers.

The decision is aimed at maintaining stability in the fuel market, supporting the economy of oil production, and countering gray export of petrol, the RF Government press office explains.

Photo: public source