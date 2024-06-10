SeaNews Information&Consulting
Высоцк отгрузил первую партию зерна в Бразилию
10.06.2024

Vysotsk Loads First Grain Shipment for Brazil

    • At the start of June, the port of Vysotsk in the Russian Baltic loaded the first shipment of wheat designated for Brazil, the Grain Quality Assessment Center Altay branch reports.

    This is the first time a grain consignment for Brazil has been handled via a Russian Baltic port. The shipment consisted of 31 thousand tons of wheat.

    The laboratory of the St. Petersburg branch of the Grain Quality Assessment Center tested the samples and found them compliant with the requirements of the importer country.

    The grain terminal in Vyssotsk started operations in spring 2023 and handled 627 thousand tons last year. This year, the operator intends to reach the project capacity of 4 mn tons of grain.

    Further plans include modernizing the coal facilities of the port to use them for handling grain.

    Photo: Altay branch of Grain Quality Assessment Center


