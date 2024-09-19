SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Экспорт зерновых из глубоководных российских портов Черного моря, 4 месяца 2024
19.09.2024

Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 38, 2023

  • Subscribe to have full access to all our articles and services.

    Buy Subscription
    Benefits of SeaNews Subscription

    Access to regular up-to-date statistics and analysis of the Russian shipping market. You can find the scope and frequency of such publications, as well as sample articles, here

    Access to exclusive analytical online services (PORTSTAT) and  articles written by our authors.
    You will be able to read all our news, unavailable elsewhere, to get in-depth knowledge of the most important and hot trends in the transport industry of Russia.

    The archive of our publications since will give you a comprehensive retrospective overview of the transport industry.

    Our subscribers:

    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    29.02.2024
    Far East Basin Ports’ Throughput in January 2024: Liquid Chemicals Up
    Cargo traffic via the sea ports in the Russian Far East decreased 9.1% year-on-year […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Far East BasinPortsThroughput
    0
    13.05.2024
    Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports’ Throughput Down 16.1% YoY in March 2024
    The Russian sea ports located in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Azov and Black Sea basinPortsThroughput
    0
    20.06.2024
    Far East Basin Ports’ Throughput in April 2024: Liquid Chemicals Up
    Cargo traffic via the sea ports in the Russian Far East increased 1.3% year-on-year […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Far East BasinPortsThroughput
    0
    08.05.2024
    Russian Railways’ Laden Container Traffic Up 9.4% YoY in January-April 2024
    Russian Railways have reported a 9.4% year-on-year increase in rail container traffic in January-April […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Russian RailwaysContainers
    0
    29.01.2024
    RTSB-RUS Starts Rail Service for Grain from Altai to China
    Logistics operator RTSB-RUS has started transporting grain from Altay Kray to China. The first […]
    Block trainChinagrainsRTSB-RUS
    0
    04.09.2024
    Russian Railways Post Larger Earnings, Smaller Profit for H1 2024
    Russian Railways have published interim consolidated IFRS report for the first half of 2024. […]
    2024IFRSRussian RailwaysFinance
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    18.09.2024 FESCO Makes First Direct Call at Jebel Ali
    18.09.2024 Container Traffic via Russian Ports Up 5.7% in August 2024
    17.09.2024 New Container Service from Yekaterinburg to Krasnoyarsk
    16.09.2024 RZD Tests Open Tops for Shipping Cars from China
    16.09.2024 Block Train from Vladivostok to Togliatti Launched
    13.09.2024 FESCO and Resource Group Agree on Agri Products Transportation to Asia
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    30.08.2024 New Head of Federal Agency for Railway Transport Appointed
    29.08.2024 Newsprint Exempt from Exchange Rate Export Duties
    27.08.2024 Customs Duty Exemption for Small-Tonnage LNG Production Equipment
    14.08.2024 Russia Extends Petrol Export Ban
    14.08.2024 Maritime Board of Russia Established
    05.08.2024 New Chief at Northwest Customs Administration
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •