SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Экспорт зерновых из глубоководных российских портов Черного моря, 4 месяца 2024
28.12.2024

Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 52, 2023

  • Subscribe to have full access to all our articles and services.

    Buy Subscription
    Benefits of SeaNews Subscription

    Access to regular up-to-date statistics and analysis of the Russian shipping market. You can find the scope and frequency of such publications, as well as sample articles, here

    Access to exclusive analytical online services (PORTSTAT) and  articles written by our authors.
    You will be able to read all our news, unavailable elsewhere, to get in-depth knowledge of the most important and hot trends in the transport industry of Russia.

    The archive of our publications since will give you a comprehensive retrospective overview of the transport industry.

    Our subscribers:

    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    01.07.2024
    Russian Ports’ Throughput in May 2024 Down 4.3%
    The entire freight traffic via all the sea port of the Russian Federation amounted […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024PortsThroughput
    0
    03.07.2024
    Russian Baltic Ports in May 2024: Liquefied Gas Up
    In May 2024, the Russian sea ports in the Baltic handled 22.1 mn tons, […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Baltic basinPortsThroughput
    0
    08.10.2024
    NZT Upgrades Berth to Handle Liquid Food Products
    Novorossiysk Grain Terminal NZT, part of Demetra Holding, has completed the modernization of its […]
    BerthDemetragrainsModernization
    0
    20.11.2024
    Russian Railways’ Container Traffic Up 6.8% YoY in January-October 2024
    Russian Railways have reported a 6.8% year-on-year increase in rail container traffic in January-October 2024.
    Only for subscribers
    2024LadenRussian RailwaysContainers
    0
    17.12.2024
    Arctic Basin Ports’ Throughput in October 2024: Ore Up
    The sea ports in the Russian Arctic handled 8 mn tons of cargo in October 2024, down 3.5% year-on-year.
    Only for subscribers
    2024Arctic basinPortsThroughput
    0
    22.04.2024
    Additional Quota for Grain Exports
    The Government of the Russian Federation has set an additional quota for grain exports […]
    ExportgrainsQuota
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    27.12.2024 Russian Railways’ Container Traffic Grew 6% YoY in January-November 2024
    27.12.2024 FESCO Expands Container Fleet to 200,000+ TEU
    27.12.2024 Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Up 42.7% in November
    26.12.2024 Container Terminal at Grozny Inaugurated
    26.12.2024 Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Up 33.9% in November 2024
    23.12.2024 Container Traffic via Russian Ports Up 31% in November 2024
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    26.12.2024 Temporary Ban on Rice and Rice Cereals Export Extended
    18.12.2024 Export Dues for Mineral Fertilizers Cut
    17.12.2024 Russia and Azerbaijan Discuss Measures to Prevent Caspian from Shallowing
    05.12.2024 Customs Duties to Be Indexed
    04.12.2024 RF Federal Customs Service Acting IT Department Head Appointed
    03.12.2024 Russia Extends Temporary Ban on Petrol Export
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •