Grain Aspiration System Modernization at NZT Terminal

Novorossiysk Grain Terminal NZT, part of Demetra Holding, has completed an intermediary stage of modernizing its aspiration system, the holding reports. As a result, the quantity of grain dust has been reduced by 25%.

The terminal developed and implemented a fundamentally new technology for the grain receiving area from railway transport, so that dust is captured directly in the receiving hopper.

The modernization of the aspiration system at NZT is implemented as part of the terminal’s environmental policy, which is confirmed by international ISO certificates and suggests continuous implementation of the best available technologies to reduce the environmental impact.

NZT plans to fully implement the projects to modernize the aspiration system in the railway reception area and the introduction of new technical solutions for ship loaders by the end of 2024.

Last year, the terminal modernized the aspiration system in the section for receiving grain from road transport where the compressor was replaced with a more productive and modern one, and additional aspiration equipment was installed.

Photo: courtesy of Demetra Holding