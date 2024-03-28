SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Фрахтовый рынок Азовского и Каспийского моря. Неделя 13, 2024
28.03.2024

Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 13, 2023

  • Subscribe to have full access to all our articles and services.

    Buy Subscription
    Benefits of SeaNews Subscription

    Access to regular up-to-date statistics and analysis of the Russian shipping market. You can find the scope and frequency of such publications, as well as sample articles, here

    Access to exclusive analytical online services (PORTSTAT) and  articles written by our authors.
    You will be able to read all our news, unavailable elsewhere, to get in-depth knowledge of the most important and hot trends in the transport industry of Russia.

    The archive of our publications since will give you a comprehensive retrospective overview of the transport industry.

    Our subscribers:

    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    21.03.2024
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 12, 2023
    On week 12, the trend in the Azov and Black Sea region has changed […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024BulkersFreight ratesgrains
    0
    22.01.2024
    Caspian Cruise to Be Launched This Summer
    Russia and other Caspian region countries intend to launch the first Caspian cruise in […]
    Cruise shippingCaspian
    0
    15.03.2024
    Russian Ports’ Throughput in February 2024 Up 4.9%
    The entire freight traffic via all the sea port of the Russian Federation amounted […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024PortsThroughput
    0
    13.02.2024
    Russian Railways’ Container Traffic Up 8.7% YoY in January 2024
    Month-on-month growth is 19.2%
    Only for subscribers
    2024Container trafficRussian Railways
    0
    29.01.2024
    RTSB-RUS Starts Rail Service for Grain from Altai to China
    Logistics operator RTSB-RUS has started transporting grain from Altay Kray to China. The first […]
    Block trainChinagrainsRTSB-RUS
    0
    15.02.2024
    Container Traffic via Russian Ports Up 13.7% in January 2024
    Container traffic via all the Russian sea ports grew by 13.7% year-on-year in January […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Container ShippingPorts
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    28.03.2024 First Crab Shipped from Murmansk to South Korea via Vladivostok
    27.03.2024 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in February 2024 Down 9.1%
    26.03.2024 Ruscon to Provide Export Logistics Services or Arkhangelsk Paper Mill
    25.03.2024 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in February 2024 Down 2.6%
    22.03.2024 Ruscon and Zabaikalsky Agroholding to Develop Agriproduct Transportation to China
    22.03.2024 FESCO Adds Feeder Connections to India – Novorossiysk Service
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    27.03.2024 More Than 1,700 Vessel to Be Built by 2037
    21.03.2024 President Putin Signs Decree On Establishing North-South Joint Stock Company
    19.03.2024 Imports to Port Special Economic Zone Subject to Declaring
    12.03.2024 Vladimir Putin Allows Digital Financial Assets in International Deals
    04.03.2024 Russia to Continue Voluntary Oil Production and Export Reduction
    01.03.2024 V.Putin: Customs Clearance for Freight Transport on Border Should Not Exceed 10 Minutes
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •