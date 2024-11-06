First Freight Express Train from Tatarstan

Russian Railways have reported the first shipment of barley from the station of Kukmor in Tatarstan in the framework of the Freight Express train.

The cargo weighing more than 3,400 tons will arrive at the railway station of Novorossiysk for loading on board a ship designated for Egypt. The transit time between Kukmor and Novorossiysk is four days.

To organize transportation by rail from the elevator in Kukmor, the local railway infrastructure had to be modernized.

Grain shipments from Kukmor are planned as regular with 48 railcars monthly at the initial stage.

The next train from Kukmor is to run to the Northwest for shipping by sea via Russia’s ports in the Baltic.

