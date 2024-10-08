NZT Upgrades Berth to Handle Liquid Food Products

Novorossiysk Grain Terminal NZT, part of Demetra Holding, has completed the modernization of its Berth 21 to improve the efficiency of handling vegetable oils, wine materials and molasses.

As part of the investment project, the berth was equipped with scales and a mobile trestle installed, which makes it possible to quickly transfer liquid cargo from tank trucks to tankers.

Also, a set of equipment for handling molasses and a high-capacity truck crane for handling non-hazardous general and high and heavy cargo were purchased.

At present, work is underway to modernize the technological process of unloading liquid and general cargo from railway transport. All activities are planned to be completed by the end of 2024.

Initially, Berth 21 was designed to handle vegetable oils. Upgraded, it will be capable of handling a wide variety of tother liquid cargo.

Photo: courtesy NZT