Новый контейнеровоз FESCO впервые зашел в российский порт
14.06.2024

New FESCO Container Ship Makes Maiden Call at Russian Port

    • The new container ship commissioned by FESCO, the 2,471 TEU “Kapitan Maslov” has called for the first time at a Russian port arriving at First Container Terminal in St. Petersburg, FESCO said.

    The vessel came from China and India via the Suez in the framework of FESCO Baltorient Line delivering some 2 thousand TEU.

    At FCT, the namegiving ceremony of the vessel was held as the “Kapitan Maslov” was officially named after Semyon Maslov, a captain of Far Eastern Shipping Company.

    The 172 m LOA, 32.2 m beam, 31,400 dwt ship is operated by a crew of 19. The “Kapitan Maslov” is the final ship in a series of six built for FESCO in China.

    Her sisterships, “Kapitan Shchetinina”, “Moskva”, “Sankt-Peterburg”, “Kapitan Abonosimov”, and “Kapitan Miskov” are already deployed in FESCO-operated services.

    Photo: courtesy of FESCO


