FESCO усиливает каботажную линию из Санкт-Петербурга в Калининград
20.06.2024

FESCO Upgrades St. Petersburg – Kaliningrad Service

    • FESCO Transport Group has increased the capacity of its FESCO Saint-Petersburg Kaliningrad Line (FSKL) by 39%, the Group said in a statement.

    FESCO has replaced the 508 TEU “FESCO Nagaevo” with the 707 TEU “FESCO Navarin”, which also can carry up to 150 reefer containers and has an ice class allowing of operating in the Baltic.

    The “FESCO Navarin” set sail for her first voyage from St. Petersburg on June 19.

    FESCO said it plans to further increase the capacity of the FSKL service following the customers’ demand.

    Photo: courtesy of FESCO


