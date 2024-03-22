FESCO Adds Feeder Connections to India – Novorossiysk Service

FESCO Transport Group has added new feeder connections to Calcutta, Tuticorin and Chennai to its FESCO Indian Line West (FIL-W) deep sea service between Novorossiysk and India, the Group said in a statement.

Cargo from those locations are shipped to Russia via transshipment in Mundra, which is served by FESCO vessels on a regular schedule twice a month.

The new connections are also available for exports from Russia. Feeder connections are served by FESCO’s partners.

In the framework of FIL-W, FESCO also offers delivery from Colombo in Sri Lanka, Chattogram in Bangladesh and Karachi in Pakistan. In all of those locations, the group has its agents.

The transit time to Novorossiysk is between 20 and 35 days depending on the port of departure. FIL-W is also connected with FESCO-operated weekly Novorossiysk – Moscow block train, which offers a transit time of just two days.

Imports carried by FIL-W consist mainly of construction materials, chemicals, food products, and reefer cargo. Exports include timber and woodwork and agriproduct.

Photo: courtesy o FESCO