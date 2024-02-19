FESCO Delivers Cranes for Akkuyu

FESCO Transport Group has completed the delivery of heavylift cranes from China to the Akkuyu nuclear power plant construction site in Turkey.

The project was carried out under a contract with Rosatom Logistika, an in-house logistics operator in the structure of Rosatom State Corporation.

To deliver the equipment, FESCO developed an individual intermodal logistic scheme. The cranes were transported some 780 km by road from the manufacturer’s facilities in Henan Province to the port of Qindao. There, they were loaded on board a ship that carried them to East Terminal at the Akkuyu site.

This is the first delivery of such equipment without transshipment via Turkish sea ports, FESCO noted. This helped cut the transit time and minimize the risk of damage.

At the terminal, FESCO stevedoring team unloaded the cargo onto multi-axis trailers to deliver the cranes to the Akkuyu construction site. The overall transit time made 45 days.

Photo: courtesy of FESCO